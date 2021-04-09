Andhra Pradesh: Govt. plans to enhance quality education in KGVBs across the state

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya or KGBVs, which is specialised in the education of orphaned and poor girls is adopting innovative teaching methods with focus on science-fiction topics, with games to provide stress-free education. In addition to health, the government is taking special measures to ensure that education is conducted in a pleasant environment. It has also recently enhanced their diet to provide delicious nutritious food to students and planned to allow students to practice yoga as well as play songs without the stress of studying. These measures are yielding good results. The pass percentage of students in the results of Class X and Intermediate public examinations is also increasing.

There are 33 KGBVs in the district and the Department of Education is focused on achieving 100% pass in the Tenth and Inter annual examinations. It recruits qualified teaching staff and provides instruction in the respective subjects. Implementing the latest plans for students to excel in yoga as well as various sports and other disciplines that interest them. As a result, the pass rate, which once crossed 80 per cent, has been on the rise for the last three years. The tenth grade achieved 96.7 percent in 2017–18, 97.56 percent in 2018–19, and 100 percent last year.

There are 8,206 poor and orphaned girls from all walks of life. Inter classes were also started from last year along with the management of classes 6 to 10. Accordingly, the government has undertaken the construction of additional buildings. Due to the lack of hostels in 16 model schools in the district, hostels have been started in KGBV for girls there. Model schools accommodate students from other schools.

The government is paying special attention to provide nutritious food to KGBV students and improved dining facilities in hostels and increased diet charges to Rs 1,400.

J Vijaya Lakshmi ,APC, SSA said that a special plan has been drawn up to achieve the best results in the KGBV, which operates for the education of poor, orphaned girls. Implementing stress-free teaching and learning. "It is against this background that Tent‌h class results are increasing every year; we are providing nutritious meals to 8,206 girls in 33 KGBVs in the district," J. Vijaya Lakshmi said.