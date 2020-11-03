Andhra Pradesh: Govt. renames Free Crop Insurance to YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders renaming free crop insurance scheme as YSR free crop insurance scheme. Poonam Malakondaiah, special general secretary of the agriculture department, said the government was naming crop insurance for the services rendered by late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, a former chief minister, to farmers. Speaking to the media on the occasion, she said that the government has decided to apply this crop insurance to the Rabi season 2020 kharif crop in 2019-20 as well.

She also clarified that free crop insurance is also being provided in the state through Andhra Pradesh General Insurance Corporation Limited. She said the government has also approved the setting up of integrated aqua labs at 27 locations across the state. She said the government had issued directions giving permission to set up these labs with RIDF funds of Rs 12.47 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the free crop insurance scheme and instructed officials to implement the scheme from the Kharif season itself. YS Jagan formally announced a YSR free crop insurance scheme on "YSR Rythu Dinotsavam" on July 8, 2019 at Jammalamadugu and distributed insurance enrollment receipts to some non-loan farmers.