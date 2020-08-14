Andhra Pradesh High Court extends status quo on three capital bills to August 27

The Andhra Pradesh High Court hearing on Friday has extended the status quo imposed on the decentralisation of development and CRDA repeal bills to August 27. The bills, which were approved by governor Biswabhushan Harichandan were stalled in High Court two weeks back after the petition filed by Amaravati farmers. Earlier, the court that had issued status quo till August 14 has heard the petition on Friday and extended the status quo given earlier and adjourned the next hearing to August 27.

It is learnt that the AP High Court has given status quo on the gazette issued by the Governor on the AP Administrative Decentralization and CRDA Repeal Bills. Amravati along with JAC filed several petitions on the issue of three capitals and the inquiry was held.

Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the status quo granted by the High Court on April 4 on the relocation of offices in Andhra Pradesh. The government has demanded that the execution of the interim orders be stopped. It referred the fact that the had issued interim orders was against the principles of law.

Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed a crucial affidavit in the High Court regarding the three capital clarifying that capital decision making was the purview of the state. The government has filed an affidavit on a petition filed in the High Court on trifurcation of capital. The affidavit states that the decision of the capital belongs to the state and the Center has stated the same in its affidavit.