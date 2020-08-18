Andhra Pradesh High Court issues notices to government and service providers over phone tapping issue

The High Court on Tuesday has been hearing the petition file over the phone tapping issue which caused a stir in the Andhra Pradesh politics. The senior lawyer filed the petition based on media reports to which the High Court accepted the case. The lawyer heard his arguments on this occasion. He told the court that each judge was being monitored of his movements by the police and that a special police officer had been appointed for this purpose.

Responding to this, the High Court directed the petitioner to submit any evidence, if any. The lawyer said he would file an affidavit with additional information. The High Court has issued notices to service providers along with the government and ordered that the counter be filed. The Chief Justice also asked the Advocate General why they should not order a trial adjourned the hearing to the 20th of this month.

A public interest litigation was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday seeking an inquiry into allegations that the government had tried to tap the phone numbers of some judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on political motives. The petition seeks an order directing the Central Vigilance Commissioner to immediately set up a committee with telecommunications experts through the CBI Director. The petitioner requested that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up with the CBI to investigate.