Andhra Pradesh: Housing scheme beneficiaries told to make use of OTS

Kurnool: Stating that Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme is a boon to people, District Collector P Koteshwara Rao appealed to the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity and enjoy the benefits.

After visiting Pamulapadu village on Thursday where he created awareness among the people about the scheme, the collector said those who have constructed houses under the housing scheme could relieve themselves from the dues under One Time Settlement (OTS).He added the scheme would ensure that the beneficiary get total rights on the house as it is registered on the person's name.

After registration, the documents would be given to the beneficiary, stated the collector.

The collector further said that the beneficiary either pays the government specified amount or outstanding house loan with interest, whichever is the lowest. He said the people from rural areas have to pay Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 at municipalities and Rs 20,000 under corporation limits. After paying the amount, the beneficiary would get the house registered on their name and can avail bank loans also.

He said the beneficiary need not go to the registration office for registration. The entire process would be done at the village secretariat. The registered documents would be given to the beneficiaries on December 21 with all transferred on to their names. He urged the people to utilise the One Time Settlement scheme and reap the benefits.