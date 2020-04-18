Andhra Pradesh: ITC supplies 11,000 litres of B-Natural juice to Visakhapatnam cops

Visakhapatnam: India's largest FMCG Company ITC LTD is always in the forefront whenever there is a calamity or a national disaster and spearheads CSR activities to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Amidst the current situation in the country where the police are doing a stupendous job of containing the spread of Covid-19 virus, ITC has once again come forward and supplied 11,000 litres of B-Natural Juices to Visakhapatnam police.

At a simple ceremony organised at the Police Commissioner's office, the branch manager of ITC G Ramamurthy and Manager-Industry Affairs M Phani Babu handed over the stocks to Commissioner of Police R K Meena. The Commissioner thanked the ITC for the kind gesture.