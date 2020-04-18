 Top
Trending :

 

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: ITC supplies 11,000 litres of B-Natural juice to Visakhapatnam cops

Andhra Pradesh: ITC supplies 11,000 litres of B-Natural juice to Visakhapatnam copsITC LTD arranging distribution of B-Natural juice to Vizag police
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: India's largest FMCG Company ITC LTD is always in the forefront whenever there is a calamity or a national disaster and spearheads CSR a...

Visakhapatnam: India's largest FMCG Company ITC LTD is always in the forefront whenever there is a calamity or a national disaster and spearheads CSR activities to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Amidst the current situation in the country where the police are doing a stupendous job of containing the spread of Covid-19 virus, ITC has once again come forward and supplied 11,000 litres of B-Natural Juices to Visakhapatnam police.

At a simple ceremony organised at the Police Commissioner's office, the branch manager of ITC G Ramamurthy and Manager-Industry Affairs M Phani Babu handed over the stocks to Commissioner of Police R K Meena. The Commissioner thanked the ITC for the kind gesture.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories