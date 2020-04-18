Andhra Pradesh: ITC supplies 11,000 litres of B-Natural juice to Visakhapatnam cops
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: India's largest FMCG Company ITC LTD is always in the forefront whenever there is a calamity or a national disaster and spearheads CSR a...
Visakhapatnam: India's largest FMCG Company ITC LTD is always in the forefront whenever there is a calamity or a national disaster and spearheads CSR activities to mitigate the sufferings of the people.
Amidst the current situation in the country where the police are doing a stupendous job of containing the spread of Covid-19 virus, ITC has once again come forward and supplied 11,000 litres of B-Natural Juices to Visakhapatnam police.
At a simple ceremony organised at the Police Commissioner's office, the branch manager of ITC G Ramamurthy and Manager-Industry Affairs M Phani Babu handed over the stocks to Commissioner of Police R K Meena. The Commissioner thanked the ITC for the kind gesture.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story