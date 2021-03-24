Andhra Pradesh: It's not possible to hold MPTC and ZPTC elections now, says SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh

Andhra Pradesh SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar gave a twist over ZPTC and MPTC elections. He said SEC could not hold elections as his tenure was coming to an end. He said he would not be releasing the schedule in the current circumstances as his tenure would end on the 31st of this month and opined that next SEC will hold elections. The High Court said the verdict could not be maintained due to the Election Code. The order is in line with the High Court judgment.

He has once give opportunity to lodge a complaint where there are unanimous results in ZPTC and MPTC election. "Those who are unable to file nominations due to harassment, intimidation and temptation are could lodge a complaint with the returning officers," SEC asserted. Nimmagadda Ramesh said that the police and government agencies had worked very hard in the Gram Panchayat and urban local body elections. He said the panchayat and urban local body elections were successfully held only after consultation with the state government as per the directions of the Supreme Court. With the announcement of Nimmagadda, ZPTC and MPTC elections are not likely to be held now.

The High Court on Tuesday also held a hearing on the conduct of the elections. The court ruled that it could not order the elections to be held immediately and is of the view that it is not possible to interfere in the conduct of elections. The court directed the SEC to file counter-petitions on the main petitions. The next hearing is set for March 30.