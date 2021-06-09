Andhra Pradesh: Junior Doctors calls of strike after govt. assures to meet the demands

The discussions between Andhra Pradesh government and junior resident doctors held today have been successful. The junior doctors announced that the strike would be called off. State Health Minister Alla Nani and Chief Secretary of the Health Ministry held talks with junior doctors and the doctors called off the strike after the government promised to settle the demands.

Leaders of the Junior Medical Association spoke to the media after the talks. They said the the government has given the assurance that they would be provided financial security and increase the stipend by 15 per cent.



The Junior doctors association has claimed that the government has assured them of providing free medical services to doctors affected by covid in super speciality hospitals for free.



The junior doctors association said that the minister would take the matter to the notice of CM Jagan and announce the decision soon.



Earlier, the doctors have started strike today morning boycotting the non covid duties. However, with the government assurance, the doctors would join their duties from tomorrow.

