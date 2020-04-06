Andhra Pradesh: Kakinada Municipal Corporation to supply essentials to people in red zones

Kakinada: The district administration has declared 34th division in the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) as in red zone. Two Coronavirus positive cases were reported recently in the Smart City.

Around 1,800 families living within one-kilometre radius of the houses of infected persons were asked to confine themselves in isolation for 14 days. The KMC authorities identified 616 foreign returnees and they were tested negative for the virus. The KMC Commissioner, K Ramesh said that necessary steps were taken for supply of essential commodities to the residents in the quarantined zone. Nobody including newspaper boys and milk vendors will be allowed to enter the area for the next 14 days.

Municipal Health Officer Dr P Prasanth, speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Sunday, said that they interacted with two people who were tested positive and they identified 37 secondary contacts and collected the blood samples and handed over to the virology department in Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH). They all tested negative for the virus, he said.

Prasanth informed that the two positive patients were shifted to GSL Hospital in Rajanagaram. All people under containment zone are requested to stay in house isolation for 14 days. Barricades have been erected around the area to prevent the entry of people. Medical and health department, police and civic officials were keeping a round-the-clock vigil in the area.

The entire Kakinada Smart City is being sanitized with hypochlorite liquid regularly. The district authorities have made arrangements to meet their daily requirements. The KMC would supply all essential commodities to them for all these days. But, the residents should pay for the same, he added.