Andhra Pradesh: Kesineni Nani likely to join YSRCP

The political atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh is heating up as the elections approach. There are rapid changes in political equations, and if the reports are to be believed Kesineni Nani likely to join YSRCP. As part of this development, Kesineni Nani likely to meet CM Jagan at 3 pm.

Nani's daughter Shweta resigned from TDP, adding to the speculation of Nani's potential move to YSRCP. There are reports suggesting that Kesineni Shweta might contest from the Vijayawada MP constituency on a YSRCP ticket.

Additionally, Keshineni Nani's daughter Keshineni Shweta has also resigned as a corporator. If everything goes according to plan, the entire Kesineni family might join YSRCP.