Live
- New feature to let users share music audio during video call
- Paget’s Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- A guide to MBA education
- Revolutionising Indian-policing through generative AI interaction
- World Hindi Day 2024: Wishes, images, messages to share
- City Police to Enhance Surveillance with 250 High-Tech CCTV Cameras
- International Parity at Work Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day?
- TDP state executive secretary Savithamma visits wards in Penukonda
- SEC's X Account Hacked: False Bitcoin ETF Approval Sparks Crypto Chaos
- Kolatam Cultural Competition begins in Bobbili
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: Kesineni Nani likely to join YSRCP
Highlights
The political atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh is heating up as the elections approach. There are rapid changes in political equations, and if the reports...
The political atmosphere in Andhra Pradesh is heating up as the elections approach. There are rapid changes in political equations, and if the reports are to be believed Kesineni Nani likely to join YSRCP. As part of this development, Kesineni Nani likely to meet CM Jagan at 3 pm.
Nani's daughter Shweta resigned from TDP, adding to the speculation of Nani's potential move to YSRCP. There are reports suggesting that Kesineni Shweta might contest from the Vijayawada MP constituency on a YSRCP ticket.
Additionally, Keshineni Nani's daughter Keshineni Shweta has also resigned as a corporator. If everything goes according to plan, the entire Kesineni family might join YSRCP.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS