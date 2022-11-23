Andhra Pradesh: Land documents to beneficiaries today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch distribution of Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku mariyu Bhu Raksha Pathakam documents at Narasannapet of Srikakulam district on Wednesday. The Chief Minister will later address a public meeting.

It may be noted that the State Government had taken up resurvey of total land after a gap of a hundred years. The government proposes to distribute Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku documents to farmers in 2,000 villages.

Registration of land documents will be taken up in village secretariats in 15 days. The State Government has been using technology for land resurvey programme, including drones, continuously operating reference stations and GNSS rovers to identify the land. The land records will be displayed in village secretariats.

According to officials, this will put an end to the menace of duplicate registration of lands and fake documents. The state government has been maintaining transparency in land resurvey and settling the objections of people through mobile magistrate teams, they said.

The State Government has been conducting the resurvey of 2.47 crore acres of land in 17,461 villages. Besides, the survey will be taken up in 13,371 Gramakantams in 123 towns.

The flagship programme was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore and expected to be completed by December 2023. The Survey of India, Revenue Survey, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Registration Department are collectively participating in the programme. As part of the programme, the State Government appointed 10,185 village surveyors. The drone survey was completed in 6,819 villages.