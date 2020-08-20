Andhra Pradesh: Lanka areas, Agency still under water

Rajamahendravaram/Amaravati: As many as 160 lanka areas in Konaseema and tribal habitations in the agency are still reeling under floodwaters. It is estimated that it will take two more days for the floodwater water to recede as rivers Vasista, Vrudda Gowthami and Vynateya are still in spate on Wednesday.



According to an official of water resources department, third warning has been withdrawn at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and second warning will be withdrawn on Thursday morning. At Bhadrachalam too, second warning has been withdrawn.

The water level at the barrage is 15.73 feet and 12.40 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from the barrage.

However, heavy rain due to a low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal has been forecast in two Godavari districts and, as such, the state Disaster Management Commissioner K Kanna Babu asked the collectors and official machinery to be on alert.

In a statement, Kanna Babu asked people residing in low-lying areas and lanka villages to stay alert and take necessary precautions in view of the situation. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed authorities concerned to enumerate the crop losses quickly and extend succour to the affected farmers.

He also directed the authorities to take up repair of roads damaged due to the flood.

According to agriculture department deputy director Rama Rao, crops in 3,295 hectare have been submerged in floods in East Godavari as per preliminary estimates.

Of this total extent, paddy crop accounts for 2,840 hectare, cotton in 255 hectare and maize in 20 hectare. The crop loss will be assessed after floods receded.

Horticulture department assistant director Devavnanda said crops such as banana, papaya were marooned in floodwaters, mainly in Ravulapalem, Atreyapuram and Kapileswarapuram and other mandals.

Meanwhile, the inflow into Srisailam reservoir on River Krishna increased to 3.48 lakh cusecs on Wednesday, improving the water storage by about 10 tmc ft to 195.97 tmc ft.

Water resources authorities are discharging 1.01 lakh cusecs into the downstream Nagarjunasagar. Prakasam Barrage downstream in Vijayawada saw a significant reduction in inflow with just 68,552 cusecs reaching it, mainly from the Muniyeru rivulet. Consequently, 56,004 cusecs was being discharged from the barrage.