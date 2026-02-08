Nellore rural to get uninterrupted power supply: MLA

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has inaugurated three phase power works under Chandranna Vidyut Velugulu programme, at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, at Vupputuru village of Nellore Rural mandal on Saturday. With the construction of three phase power lines, people living in villages will get uninterrupted power supply.

Pointing out that earlier people of Nellore rural constituency villages faced serious power problems, including crop loss during peak agriculture season, the MLA claimed that after the coalition government came to power in 2024, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took steps to provide quality uninterrupted power in villages under ‘Chandranna Velugulu’. As part of this initiative, the government has sanctioned 33/11 KV sub-station to Nellore rural constituency. AMC Chairman M Sridhar Reddy, ZP Co-Option member Allabakshu, Party mandal convener Pamujula Pradeep and others were present.