  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Nellore rural to get uninterrupted power supply: MLA

  • Created On:  8 Feb 2026 11:15 AM IST
Nellore rural to get uninterrupted power supply: MLA
X

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has inaugurated three phase power works under Chandranna Vidyut Velugulu programme, at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, at Vupputuru village of Nellore Rural mandal on Saturday. With the construction of three phase power lines, people living in villages will get uninterrupted power supply.

Pointing out that earlier people of Nellore rural constituency villages faced serious power problems, including crop loss during peak agriculture season, the MLA claimed that after the coalition government came to power in 2024, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took steps to provide quality uninterrupted power in villages under ‘Chandranna Velugulu’. As part of this initiative, the government has sanctioned 33/11 KV sub-station to Nellore rural constituency. AMC Chairman M Sridhar Reddy, ZP Co-Option member Allabakshu, Party mandal convener Pamujula Pradeep and others were present.

Tags

Chandranna Vidyut Veluguluthree phase power supplyuninterrupted rural electricityNellore Rural constituencypower infrastructure development
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Railway budget for state touches record Rs 7,748 crore

Don't believe in misinformation: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway budget for state touches record Rs 7,748 crore

National News

More
Share it
X