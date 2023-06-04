Live
- Two dead after a TATA ACE vehicle collided with a bus at Kondareddy circle in Pileru
- Hit Gujarati horror thriller ‘Vash’ set for Hindi remake with Ajay Devgn
- Massive Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Jahangirpuri
- ‘Asur 2’ creator reveals show didn’t have writers’ room initially
- Arya shares interesting things about ‘Sarpatta Parambarai 2’
- Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush continues at Tirumala amid weekend
- Bandi lists out top 10 jokes by KCR to people
- Andhra Pradesh: Light to Moderate rains predicted in state for three days amid surface trough
- Oxfam India To Offer Affected People Emotional Support And Counselling
- WFI Chief Brij Bhushan To Address Rally On June 11 In UP
Andhra Pradesh: Light to Moderate rains predicted in state for three days amid surface trough
Highlights
The weather department has forecasted rains for next three days in Andhra Pradesh due to the surface circulation formed over South Chhattisgarh and adjoining Telangana extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level over South Chhattisgarh
The weather department has forecasted rains for next three days in Andhra Pradesh due to the surface circulation formed over South Chhattisgarh and adjoining Telangana extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level over South Chhattisgarh and is extending to interior Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level.
According to forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at some places on North Coastal Andhra and Yanam along with thunderstorms at one or two places on Monday and Tuesday.
Meanwhile, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at some places along with thunderstorms in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for next two days Monday and Tuesday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS