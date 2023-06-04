Andhra Pradesh: Light to Moderate rains predicted in state for three days amid surface trough

The weather department has forecasted rains for next three days in Andhra Pradesh due to the surface circulation formed over South Chhattisgarh and adjoining Telangana extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level over South Chhattisgarh and is extending to interior Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level.

According to forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at some places on North Coastal Andhra and Yanam along with thunderstorms at one or two places on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at some places along with thunderstorms in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for next two days Monday and Tuesday.