Andhra Pradesh logs 127 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 127 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,71,371 cases across the state. While coming to death toll two new deaths registered in the last twenty four hours with one in Guntur and Krishna districts taking total deaths to 14,428

On the other hand, as many as 184 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,54,737and there are currently 2206 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 22 new infections, followed by Guntur 18 and Visakhapatnam 15 while Vizianagaram district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.0 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 18,777 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 8488 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







