Andhra Pradesh logs 310 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 310 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,57,562 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing since last week. However, the decline is due to less number of tests being conducted. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,256 with 2 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours.



On the other hand, as many as 994 new patients were cured on Monday taking the total recoveries to 20,36,048 and there are currently 7258 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Guntur reported 54 new infections, followed by Chittoor 45 cases and East Godavari 38 while Anantapur has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.87 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 23,022 tests in the last twenty-four hours. The state has vaccinated more than four crore people across the state in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as many as 18,132 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







