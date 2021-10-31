Andhra Pradesh logs 385 new coronavirus cases and 4 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 385 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,66,450 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,373 with four new death in the last twenty-four hours with one each in Krishna, Chittoor, Nellore and Vizianagaram districts.



On the other hand, as many as 675 new patients were cured on Friday taking the total recoveries to 20,47 722 and there are currently 4355 active cases.



According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 87 new infections, followed by Chittoor 64 and Krishna 46 while Anantapur district has logged the least cases with six new cases in the last twenty-four hours.



Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.96 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 39,848 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 12,830 new COVID-19 cases and 446 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country



