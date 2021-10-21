Andhra Pradesh logs 493 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 493 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,62,303 cases across the state. The coronavirus cases have been decreasing from the last month. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,327 with 7 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including two in Guntur and one in Prakasam, East Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor, Kurnool districts.



On the other hand, as many as 552 new patients were cured on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 20,42,476 and there are currently 5500 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 113 new infections, followed by Guntur 74 and West Godavari 66 while Anantapur district has logged the least cases with six new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 2.91 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 41,820 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 18,454 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours across the country







