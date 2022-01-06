Andhra Pradesh logs 547 new coronavirus cases and one death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 547 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,78,923 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one death reported on Thursday in Visakhapatnam and the toll stands at 14,500. On the other hand, as many as 128 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,62,157 and there are currently 2266 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district reported 96 new infections, followed by Visakhapatnam 89 and Krishna 66 while Prakasam district has logged the least cases with six new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.15 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 33,339 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 90,928 cases and 325 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

Whe coming to Omicron cases in the state, the totally reaches 28 in Andhra Pradesh. The state government has intensified its measures and started vaccination for children between age 15 to 18 on Monday.



