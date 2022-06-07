  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Lovers attempt suicide in Visakhapatnam as parents refuse their love

Andhra Pradesh: Lovers attempt suicide in Visakhapatnam as parents refuse their love
Lovers attempt suicide in Visakhapatnam as parents refuse their love (Photo/Sakshi)

Highlights

In a tragic incident, lovers attempted suicide in Visakhapatnam as the elders refused for their marriage. The duo consumed poison and fell unconscious.

In a tragic incident, lovers attempted suicide in Visakhapatnam as the elders refused for their marriage. The duo consumed poison and fell unconscious. However, the people who noticed it took them to a hospital where girl pronounced dead and the boy said to be in critical condition.

Going into the details, Neha (17) and Krishna (19) who has been in love for some time now and approached elders with a proposal of marriage. However, the parents refused to it.

Meanwhile, the young man was rushed to KGH for treatment whose condition appears to be toxic. The girlfriend's body was moved to the KGH mortuary for postmortem.

