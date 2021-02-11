Andhra Pradesh: Lovers commits suicide in Guntur district, three families left in distress

In a tragic incident, a young man died on Tuesday after committing suicide along with a girl behind the Undavalli caves on the outskirts of Penumaka in the Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district, while a young woman died on Wednesday while receiving treatment. The young man was previously married and had a love affair with another young woman, the two of them left home twice, and the two eventually committed suicide when the adults did not agree to their relationship, which led to tragedy in three families. The relatives commented that the incident took place due to hasty reasons.

According to the details, Prithvi, the only son of Gopal from Muppallapadu village, Hanumanpadu mandal, Kanigiri constituency, Prakasam district, came to Guntur 10 years ago to support his family and worked in a lodge. He then moved to Tenali three years ago and worked in a vegetable market. It was during this sequence that a woman named Nagajyoti, whose husband died and had a son had met Gopal. Prithvi and Nagajyoti got married in January 2019 at the Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada after the acquaintance turned into a love affair. Nagajyoti then called her friend Jaan, who lives in Hyderabad, after losing her job due to a lockdown. When she told her to come to Hyderabad, Nagajyoti's husband Prithvi went to Hyderabad and worked in a fruit shop owned by Jaan's husband Subhash. At the time, Jaan's first husband's daughter, Farkhana, 18, was also working in a fruit shop. In the process, Prithvi and Farkhana became acquainted and fell in love.

On January 12, 2021, when Prithvi and Farkhana eloped from Hyderabad, a complaint was with the ECIL police. Police brought Prithvi and Farkhana on January 20 and handed them over to Farkhana's parents. Prithvi and Nagajyoti were then sent away

However, Prithvi returned to Hyderabad on February 1 with Prithvi once again Farkhana. On Tuesday, Gopal phoned her son Prithvi and told him that our reputation is being tarnished because of you. In this backdrop, Prithvi and Farkhana committed suicide. SI Vinod Kumar said that Prithvi died on the spot while Farkhana died while undergoing treatment. He said that a post-mortem was conducted on Prithvi's body and it was handed over to his parents.