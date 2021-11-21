Andhra Pradesh: Lovers end their lives as the elders rejected their love in Krishna district

In a tragic incident, lovers committed suicide knowing that their love will not be accepted by the elders The incident took place in Lopudi village of Musunur mandal of Krishna district.

According to the police, a couple from Nuzivid committed suicide by drinking pesticide after the adults did not accept their love. They were given first aid at a nearby hospital and later shifted to Vijayawada for better treatment.

While receiving treatment, doctors confirmed that they both died at around 2 am. The deceased have been identified as Leela Kumari of Lopudi in Musunur mandal and Anil Kumar of Erravarigudem in West Godavari district. The case has been registered and police are investigating it further.