Andhra Pradesh: Man allegedly kills mother for money in NTR district

A terrible incident took place in Chennavaram village, Chintala Narva suburb of Gampalagudem mandal in NTR district, a drunken son allegedly killed his mother.



According to the details, Maridu Venkamma is from a 70-year-old lower-middle-class family who has one son and two daughters who got married.

Venkateshwarlu, who is addicted to alcohol killed his father 14 years ago in 2006 and was in jail for four years. However, there was no change, and killed his mother yesterday for not giving her pension money.

Upon the complaint by the deceased's daughter, the police intervened and arrested the accused. They registered a case and are investigating.