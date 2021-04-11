Andhra Pradesh: Man dupes unemployed youth of Rs. 18 lakh on pretext of jobs in Kurnool

The incident where a man duped unemployed under the pretext of providing the jobs in the government sector in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. According to the victims, a man named Venkata Tippa Reddy came to the local Shiva Jyoti old age home six months ago. He introduced himself that he was from Visakhapatnam and a orphaned.

In this backdrop he got acquainted with a local man posing himself as having known political leaders and officials and would help in getting jobs if anyone need.

The two men has given Rs 16 lakh at a rate of Rs 8 lakh to mediater with the intention of improving the future of the children if they get jobs. Venkata Tippa Reddy, who took the money, went to Madanapalle a week ago saying his relatives were dead and did not return. His cell number has been switched off.

With this, the victims have questioned the mediater and they have all been cheated The victims, however, staged a sit-in protest in front of the mediator's house demanding their money and complained to the police for justice.