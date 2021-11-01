Andhra Pradesh: Medical student commits suicide over examination stress in Nellore

In a tragic incident, a medical student committed suicide in the Nellore district as she could not bear the pressure on her studies. The incident, which took place at a dental college in Nellore rural Mandal has came to light on Sunday. Going into details, Erramreddy Lakshmilalasa (21) from Erraguntla in Kadapa district is studying BDS fourth year and was stressed as the examinations are fast approaching.



Against this backdrop, she wrote a letter on Saturday night and committed suicide by hanging herself with Chunni in a room in a hostel. The letter stated that no one was responsible for her death and that the decision was made under pressure. On Sunday morning friends were seen hanging from the window.

The college management informed the police. Rural Police Station Circle Inspector Venkat Reddy reached the spot and examined the body and seized the letter she wrote. The matter was reported to the Lalasa family. The body was shifted to the District Government Hospital for postmortem.