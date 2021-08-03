Andhra Pradesh: Minister Audimulapu Suresh invites suggestions on draft education policy

Amaravati: Minister for education A Suresh appealed to teachers and graduate MLCs to give suggestions on the draft education policy formulated by the education department.

He said that the state government has been giving top priority to improve quality in education system by implementing several reforms.

He conducted a meeting with teacher and graduate MLCs at the Secretariat here on Tuesday on the implementation of National Education Policy-2020.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the state government developed infrastructure in schools at a cost of Rs 3,600 crore under Nadu-Nedu programme first phase. Another 15,000 crore will be spent to develop infrastructure in second and third phases.

The minister said that the department of education formulated a draft education policy based on the NEP-2020. He asked the MLCs to study the draft policy and make suggestions for the benefit of students.

AP Legislative Council pro-tem chairman V Balasubrahmanyam praising the efforts made by the government to improve education system, said the cooperation of teachers and teacher unions is important for successful implementation of reforms.

Principal secretary, department of school education, B Rajasekhar made a power point presentation on the draft proposals made basing on National Education Policy. He said the new education policy will be implemented in the state in six phases.

Director of education V Chinaveerabhadrudu, commissioner, Intermediate education, V Ramakrishna, infra advisor A Murali, state director K Mastanaiah and others were present.