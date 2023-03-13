Andhra Pradesh MLC elections: Candidates exercise their votes

MLC candidates from North Andhra visited the polling booths to exercise their franchise in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao along with his wife utilised their right to vote at polling booth number 225 set up at Girijan Bhavan in the city.

Similarly, TDP candidate V Chiranjeevi Rao cast his vote at a polling booth located in Andhra University Engineering College main block.

At Andhra University High School building, JSP and BJP alliance candidate PVN Madhav cast his vote. The YSRCP-backed MLC candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar visited MVDM School at Dandu Bazar to exercise his franchise.

Meanwhile, the poll percentage at Anakapalli recorded 8.83 percent at 10 am. District Collector and Election Officer A Mallikarjuna examined polling centres in Visakhapatnam.