Andhra Pradesh: Newly appointed Vice Chancellors of Universities meets YS Jagan

The newly appointed vice chancellors of various universities in Andhra Pradesh met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office.



Meanwhile, after taking charge as VCs, they all met CM Jagan. Banoth Anjaneya Prasad appointed as VC of Kadapa Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Gurjada, Vijayanagaram VC K. Venkata Subbaiah, Andhrakesari University Ongole VC Mareddy Anjireddy met the chief minister.

In this meeting, the Chairman of the Council of Higher Education Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy participated.