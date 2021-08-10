Top
Andhra Pradesh: Nine-year-old boy who went missing two days back found dead in Kadapa

Missing boy found dead in Kadapa District
Highlights

Tanish a nine-year-old boy who went missing on the 7th of this month, has been found dead. With this, tragic scenes struck the village.

In a shocking incident that took place in Vengalayapalle, Rajupalem mandal of Kadapa district, Tanish a nine-year-old boy who went missing on the 7th of this month, has been found dead. With this, tragic scenes struck the village.

The parents have been searching for the boy since their son went missing last Saturday evening. The parents complained to the Rajapaksa police on the same day.

However, the boy, who went missing was found dead in the same village within two days. Upon learning of the matter, the police rushed to the spot and examined it and investigating the case from various angles as to how this incident happened.

Meanwhile, the advent of the new moon on Sunday and the speculations are rife that the boy would have been murdered in connection with human sacrifices over superstitious belief.

https://www.hmtvlive.com/andhra/9-years-boy-missing-and-lost-his-life-in-rajupalem-mandal-kadapa-district-69005

