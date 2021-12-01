Andhra Pradesh: NITI Aayog team visits Rythu Bharosa Kendra in Krishna district

A team of members of the NITI Aayog will tour Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. A team of the NITI Aayog team led by Dr. Rajiv Kumar visited the Rythu Bharosa Kendra at Veerapaneni Goodam. Veerapaneni Goodem villagers gave an warm welcome to the NITI Aayog team. Later, the team visited stalls set up with organically grown vegetables and snacks and met with women's groups on nature agriculture at the village secretariat. District Collector J Nivas, Joint Collector Shivshankar and Sub Collector Praveen Chand participated in the meeting along with the Nithi Aayog team.

The team visited paddy field belonging to a farmer named B. Satish Reddy and examined. A team of the Nitish Aayog team led by Dr. Rajiv Kumar inquired about the process of cultivating paddy without the use of chemicals.

Later in the afternoon, the NITI Aayog Commission team will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the CM and state level officials of various departments. In the evening, the NITI Aayog team will meet with representatives of various industries, industry associations, Vice-Chancellors of various universities, representatives of educational institutions and representatives of social associations.