Andhra Pradesh: Notification for Degree admissions will be released on June 18

Andhra Pradesh Board of Higher Education will release a notification on June 18 for online admissions for the academic year 2023-24 in government, aided and private degree colleges across the state.

Students who want to get admissions have to register online from June 19 to 24 followed by certificate verification will be conducted from June 21 to 23 at SRR Vijayawada, Dr. VS Krishna in Visakhapatnam and SV University in Tirupati.



The candidates can register online options from June 26 to 30 for selection of courses and colleges followed by allotment of seats on July 3 and the classes will start from July 4. It is known that a new single major subject system has been introduced in all colleges this year. Students admitted in this course have to study single major and minor subjects in four year degree. Other details can be known after the release of the official notification.