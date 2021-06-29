Andhra Pradesh: NRIs donate 4.28 crore worth medical equipment to govt. hospitals

The Andhra Pradesh NRIs donated medical equipment worth about Rs.4,28,08,885 to government hospitals. The distribution ceremony held at the headquarters of Tadepalli on Monday where former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy the chairman of the Brahmin Corporation, MLA Malladi Vishnu, APNRI President Venkat S Medapti, CEO K Dinesh Kumar attended.

On the occasion, Subba Reddy said that APNRTS was making special efforts to collect the details of medical equipment required by the state from the expatriates in coordination with the State covid Command Control Center.

Venkat Medapati said that APNRTS was working under the guidance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They explained that their coordinators in different countries are assisting those who want medical equipment to the AP. So far, medical equipment has been distributed to 70 areas and hospitals in the state. He said it is happy that associations of Siddhartha Medical College and Guntur Medical College come forward for the construction of oxygen plants.