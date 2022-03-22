Andhra Pradesh: One dead and two injured as the call feel off from flyover in Nellore

A road accident took place in Nellore district where a car fell off the flyover at Varikuntapad leaving one person dead and two others were injured in the incident. According to the police, there were three persons, including the driver, in the car which fell down from the roof at the cold storage along with the rice.







Venkatalakshmamma of Pamur died in the car in the accident while the driver and another young woman were seriously injured. The injured have been shifted to Udayagiri Government Hospital for treatment.



Upon receiving information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and examined it. A case is being registered and investigated over the incident.