Andhra Pradesh: Ongole court issues arrest warrant to Bandla Ganesh in cheque bounce case

Tollywood actor and producer Bandla Ganesh have once again become the talk of the industry as an arrest warrant has been issued against him. Going into the details, Bandla Ganesh gave a cheque of Rs. 1.25 crore to Jetti Venkateshwar, which was bounced.

However, the victim approached the court on this and there was no response from Ganesh despite repeated orders asking him to attend the hearing. With this, the Ongole Second AMM Court Judge issued orders to the police to arrest Bandla Ganesh and to produce before the court.

It was in a similar case that the police arrested l Ganesh and produced him in court in the past where he took a loan of Rs. 1.30 crore from a man named Mahesh from Kadapa district and failed to repay it.

Following Mahesh's complaint, the police registered a case and asked him to attend the hearing, but the district magistrate issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Ganesh in the past.