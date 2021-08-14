Andhra Pradesh: Online admissions for Inter begin

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education on Friday started first phase of online admissions into Intermediate courses across the State for the academic year 2021-22.

In order to get admission into government, aided and recognised colleges, the student should have to apply through online on the BIE website. After BIE confirms admission, the candidate would have to pay the fee. When the Covid-19 cases are on rise, the BIE is feeling that online admissions are useful and best. Institutions all over the country are admitting the students through online.

For admission into engineering colleges also the government is conducting online admissions. As a part of implementing the reforms in the Intermediate education, the BIE dwelt on online admissions. An official in the BIE informed that they did not get any complaints on online admissions on the first day (Friday).

Last date for first phase admission into two-year Intermediate course is August 23. The BIE already created awareness on the online admissions and merits of implementing the online admissions to the colleges' correspondents and clarified their doubts. When the BIE introduced online admission system, all the colleges must implement reservations for SC, ST, BC, minorities, EBC, sports, physically challenged, and girl students.

Meanwhile, the BIE has taken steps to start classes for second Intermediate students from August 16. At present, BIE is conducting online classes to the senior Intermediate students.

From August 16, it will conduct offline classes. Following instructions of the BIE, college principals are making arrangements to start classes for senior Intermediate students from August 16 and taking steps to implement the Covid-19 rules to check spread of the deadly virus.