Andhra Pradesh: Operation Muskan restarted in the state, DGP Gautam Sawang issues orders

Operation Muskan in Andhra Pradesh has been started again. Police launched Operation Muskan across the state on the orders of DGP Gautam Sawang. Police are taking part in the operation following coronavirus precautions. Police are sifting the children through railway stations, bus stands, hotels, terraces, brick kilns and auto garages.



It is learnt that as part of the coronavirus containment, the AP government has launched a special program for street children called 'Operation Muskan Covid '19. The program is being conducted by the Police Department in coordination with government departments. Through this, missing children, child labourers and orphaned children are identified with some are taken to their parents and the orphans are shifted to rehabilitation centers.



The 'Operation Muskan' continues in the busiest places, railway stations and bus stands in the state and trying to liberate street children under the age of 14. The rescue operation is being carried out in coordination with ICDS, NGOs and various departments.

