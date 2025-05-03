Andhra Pradesh partners with CLA to set up India’s First Transmedia Entertainment City

The Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) has partnered with Creativeland Asia (CLA) to establish India’s first Transmedia Entertainment City, named Creatorland. This ambitious project aims to revolutionise the entertainment landscape with immersive theme parks, gaming zones, and global cinema co-production facilities, contributing significantly to job creation, skill development, tourism, and digital innovation.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed during the WAVES Summit, which took place in Mumbai from 1 to 4 May and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi. Shri Kandula Durgesh, the Hon’ble Minister for Tourism and Entertainment in Andhra Pradesh, signed the MOU alongside Ms Amrapali Kata, CEO of Tourism, and Mr Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder of Creativeland Studios Entertainment and Chairman of Creators Inc London, in the presence of notable global figures from the media and entertainment sector.









CLA is in discussions with over 20 international studios, intending to make India their primary production hub. The ongoing initiative is expected to attract investments estimated between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 crore over the next five to six years. These funds will facilitate the development of a Virtual Studio Complex featuring AI-based real-time rendering and volumetric capture technologies, immersive theme parks, esports arenas, and a dedicated academy focused on skilling youth in visual effects (VFX), artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and immersive storytelling.

The initiative represents a landmark endeavour in cross-border collaboration within the media and entertainment industry, facilitating research and innovation in AI-driven content and creative workflows. Creatorland will create significant career opportunities, aiming to skill over 10,000 young individuals annually and generating more than 150,000 new jobs across entertainment, technology, and tourism sectors.

Shri Kandula Durgesh remarked, “This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Andhra Pradesh’s film and entertainment tourism. Creatorland will not only enrich our entertainment economy but also transform visitor experiences. We are devoted to fostering diverse, high-quality production and leveraging cutting-edge technology.”

Sajan Raj Kurup added that Creatorland transcends being just a destination; it aims to blend technology with culture and integrate global talent with Indian creativity, propelling India onto the global stage as a leader in entertainment infrastructure.

Ms Amrapali Kata stated, “The Creatorland project embodies our commitment to innovative tourism and economic growth, showcasing how entertainment infrastructure and talent development can generate opportunities for local communities