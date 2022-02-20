Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan receives a warm welcome for his visit to Narasapuram

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan arrived at Rajahmundry airport before attending a fisheries promotion meeting in Narasapuram. Pawan Kalyan was accompanied by PAC members Naga Babu. The party cadre gave a warm welcome to the Jana Sena chief at the airport. From there they left for Narasapuram by road. However, Pawan Kalyan is going to Narasapuram by road via Konaseema front gate Ravulapalem.



Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief is being welcomed by thousands of fans, activists and people in Ravulapalem. A farmer has gifted a bunch of banana to Pawan Kalyan out of love. The video is currently circulating on social media.

Among those who welcomed their party chief Pawan were PAC members Pitani Bala Krishna, Meda Gurudhat Prasad, DMR Shekhar and Y.S. Srinivas, Bandaru Srinivas, Patamsetti Suryachandra, Atti Satyanarayana, and others.







