Andhra Pradesh: Police crack woman's murder case in Prakasam, arrests husband

In a horrific incident, the husband brutally murdered the wife over property disputes in the Prakasam district. Police have registered a case following a complaint by the deceased's eldest daughter. The cops conducted the investigation and interrogated the accused who confessed to killing his wife.



Going into the details, Palepu Srihari Rao and Subbayamma are a couple from Gurizepally in the Santhamagaluru mandal of Prakasam district have two daughters. However, Srihari married his elder sister's daughter. Meanwhile, Srihari's first wife Subbayamma's has registered her agricultural land in the name of her elder daughter's son. On learning of the matter, Srihari Rao, his youngest daughter Sujatha and son-in-law Brahmaiah got into a fight with her. The incident was reported to the Santhamagaluru police station.



Against this backdrop, Srihari Rao decided to kill his wife who was causing the conflict. According to a pre-plan, Srihari Rao strangled his wife Subbayamma with a scarf who was sleeping at home on the 14th of this month. The locals identified and informed the relatives while the police have registered a case following a complaint by elder daughter Ramadevi. The police who are investigating the case have expressed suspicion over the Srihari Rao and found that her husband had committed murder and arrested him on Tuesday.