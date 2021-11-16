Andhra Pradesh Police secure 20 SKOCH awards

Vijayawada: DGP D Gautam Sawang said on Tuesday that State police are the role model to the police of other States in the country in using advanced technology and rendering services to the people.

He said the Andhra Pradesh Police won national awards for using and inventing the advanced technology and implementation of reforms in recent years. Sawang said the Andhra Pradesh police won 20 awards presented by the national institution SKOCH on Tuesday. He informed that State police head office won six SKOCH awards, Anantapuram police won three awards, Chittoor three, Krishna district police got three, Tirupati urban two, Kadapa police two and police battalion secured one SKOCH award.

He said by and large the Andhra Pradesh Police won 150 national awards presented by SKOCH, FICCI, NCRB/MHA etc.

Sawang said Andhra Pradesh tops in using advanced technology. He said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is behind the success of the Police department. DGP said the CM is giving suggestions and guidance to the State police and thanked the CM for giving encouragement to them.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the State Police for winning 20 SKOCH awards. He said the Andhra Pradesh police have introduced many reforms and changes in recent years. He praised the services of cops stating that the State police are trying to deliver the services to the people at the ground level.