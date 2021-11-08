Andhra Pradesh: Political controversy continues in the state over petrol and diesel prices

The political turmoil continues in Andhra Pradesh over the reduction of petrol and diesel rates. The criticism against the state governments has begun as the centre has slashed petrol and diesel rates. As the centre has also asked the states to cut the fuel prices, the opposition is putting pressure on the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government to reduce petrol prices in the state.



The BJP has already staged statewide dharnas demanding a reduction in petrol prices in the state while the TDP has also called for protests at petrol banks from tomorrow. The ruling party is now preparing to answer the opposition. The ruling party has opined that how far it is fair for BJP to demand a cut in petrol prices when the centre has hiked the prices all these days.

The Andhra Pradesh government has said that the centre had collected Rs 3.35 lakh crore in the form of excise duty, other cess and surcharges and distributed only Rs 19,475 crore to all the states and opined that the centre had to pay 41 per cent of the tax share to the states, but paid only 5.8 per cent. The AP government, on the other hand, erred in raising rates despite falling average crude oil prices and said they are collecting non.one rupee extra as they have taken up the repairing works of 8,970 km of roads at a cost of Rs 2,205 crore.



