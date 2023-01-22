Andhra Pradesh: Preliminary exam for constable posts begins

The preliminary examination for the recruitment of constable posts in Andhra Pradesh has begun on Sunday at 10 am. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and the government has made all arrangements setting up 997 examination centers across the state. As many as 5.03 lakh people applied for 6,100 posts.



Meanwhile, section 144 is being implemented in the examination centers and the officials are monitoring the examination with CC cameras.

Security has been arranged with police personnel at strong rooms and examination centers. Candidates rushed to the examination centers at the last minute.

The officials have allowed the candidates from 9 am in the morning and it is learned that no candidates are being allowed after 10.00am.