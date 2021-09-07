Andhra Pradesh: Prime accused held in EBIDD Fraud case in Anantapur, to be produced in the court

The CID police have arrested Sunil Chowdhury, a key accused in the 'EBIDD' case. He is scheduled to be produced in Anantapur court on Tuesday. Ebidd managers have collected hundreds of crores of rupees in the district in the hope of paying Rs 30,000 interest per lakh. More than 800 people were deceived by them. The victims complained with the then SP Satyayesu Babu in April this year.



Dharmavaram police registered a case and launched an investigation as per his instructions. Sunil Chowdhury and Mahendra Chowdhury from Dharmavaram mandal have been identified as key accused. Along with them, Mahendra Chaudhary's wife Jasti Madhavi, brother-in-law Sudhakar Naidu, followers Pulla Naidu, and others were found to be involved in the scam.

Meanwhile, Sunil Chaudhary has been in hiding for five months and eventually, the CID arrested him in Nagpur and took him to court. It is learned that some of the accused in the case have already been arrested by the police.