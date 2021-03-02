Andhra Pradesh: Prominent Lawyer found dead in mysterious circumstances in Kadapa

The mysterious death of a prominent lawyer in Kadapa has caused a stir. Former president of the Kadapa Bar Association P. Subrahmanyam, who resides on Rajareddy Street, went to his old apartment from his home at night. The family members lodged a complaint with the One Town police after the deceased's phone was switchoff. Police became suspicious and went to Subramanyam's old apartment. Although his sandals were found there, the man could not be seen.

The police who searched in the surrounding areas found Subrahmanyam lying in a pool of blood under the apartment and immediately moved the body to RIMS. It remains to be seen whether he committed suicide or murdered. Police have registered a case and are investigating further.

The deceased is survived with a wife and two children. Examining CCTV footage nearby, Subrahmanyam previously resided on the fourth floor of Shilpa's apartment. After that he built his own house on the Rajareddy's street of the same apartment and currently residing there.