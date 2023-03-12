Andhra Pradesh: Rains likely in the state from March 16

The Indian Meteorological Department has revealed that there is a possibility of rains in Andhra Pradesh from 16th to 20th of this month due to the trough formed by the westerly winds is 5.8 km to 7.6 km above sea level in Bay of Bengal extending from Bihar to South Karnataka through Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka.

According to weather department, another trough is going to form over East India and another surface circulation over the southern states on March 16. The direction of the winds will change due to this effect.

Currently, winds are blowing over the state from the east and south-east directions. In four days, these winds are likely to change direction and blow from the south as a result, light to moderate rains will occur in all parts of the state from the 16th to the 20th, the IMD said in its bulletin on Saturday.

On the other hand, cumulonimbus clouds are also likely to form and weather experts predict that strong winds will blow in the areas where they are formed. At present, many places in the state are recording day (maximum) temperatures 2–4 degrees below normal. The IMD predicted that these temperatures will continue for the next five to six days.

Amaravati Meteorological Center Director S.Stella advised the farmers that there is a risk of damage to the crops due to the rains that will fall in the state and to take necessary measures to save the crops at the harvesting stage.