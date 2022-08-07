Andhra Pradesh ranks second in health insurance coverage

The measures taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to protect the health of the people of the state are being recognised across the country. The state ranks second in households that have health insurance coverage. Progress on Sustainable Development Goals–2022 report revealed that 80.2 percent of households in the state had health insurance for 2019–21. Rajasthan ranks first with 87.94 percent of households, the report said. In 2015-16, only 74.6 percent of households in the state had health insurance, which has increased to 80.2 percent in 2019-21, the report said.



After YS Jagan took charge as the Chief Minister, he made arrangements for the Aarogyasri scheme. Apart from that, the annual income limit for the Aarogyasri scheme has been increased to Rs.5 lakh by which health insurance has been provided to poor as well as middle-class families by applying YSR Aarogyasri.



As YSR Aarogyasri has been applied to 1.41 crore families in the state, health insurance is applicable to 80.2 percent of the families in the state. Aarogyasri is applied if the cost of treatment exceeds one thousand rupees. In the neighbouring state of Telangana, 69.2 percent of households have health insurance, the report said. According to the report, health insurance coverage is lowest in the country in Manipur at 16.4 percent, Bihar at 17.4 percent, and Nagaland at 22 percent respectively.