Andhra Pradesh registers 1439 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1439 fresh coronavirus cases taking total tally to 20,26,042 cases across the state till Thursday. While the death toll has increased to 13,964 with 14 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including four in Krishna, three in Chittoor, two each in Prakasam and West Godavari and one each in Nellore, Srikakulam Visakhapatnam districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 1311 new patients were cured on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 19,97,452 and there are currently 14,624 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 261 new infections, followed by Nellore 260, East Godavari 170 while Vizianagaram district has not logged 8 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 62,856 Covid-19 tests in the last twenty-four hours amassing a total of 2.71 crore tests approximately across the state.











