Andhra Pradesh reports 4872 new coronavirus cases and 86 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week and further decreased today with less than 5000 cases. However, deaths have been maintained at constant level by reporting close to 100 deaths daily.

According to the health bulletin released a while ago, in the last 24 hours, 64,800 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 4872 were diagnosed with corona positive taking the total number of cases to 17,63,211. Similarly, 86 people died due to corona.

Meanwhile, 13,703 people have recovered from the dreadful virus. So far in the AP state as a whole 16,37,149 people have recovered from the corona and been discharged. Currently 1,14,510 cases are active. As many as 1,98 crore people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.

Going by the district wise data, Chittoor district has reported highest 910 cases followed by 810 in East Godavari, 535 in Anantapur district respectively. Meanwhile, West Godavari district has registered least number of cases with 160.

The state government on Monday has extended the curfew till June 20 increasing the relaxation period from 6 am to 2 pm. It is said that the government offices would work from 8 am to 2 pm.



