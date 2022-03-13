Andhra Pradesh reports 57 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 57 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,18,858 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,729. On the other hand, as many as 84 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,03,522 and there are currently 606 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Anantapur district reported 22 new infections, followed by East Godavari 9, Guntur 8 while Prakasam has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.32 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 11,980 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 3,116 cases and 47 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







