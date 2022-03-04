Andhra Pradesh reports 86 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 86 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,18,262 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,729. On the other hand, as many as 288 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,02,192 and there are currently 1341 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Guntur district reported 17 new infections, followed by West Godavari 15 Visakhapatnam 12 while Kurnool has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.31 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 14,788 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 6,396 cases and 201 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







